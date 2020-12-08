-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to take the stage
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Putin says Russia has COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Trump signs controversial executive order on COVID-19 relief
-
Now Playing: Train derails in northeast Scotland
-
Now Playing: This nurse got the best hospital send-off after her 67-day battle with COVID-19
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, August 11, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: August 11, 2020
-
Now Playing: Russia becomes first country to authorize COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Western scientists skeptical of Russian vaccine for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: ‘Finding Freedom’: New book details Harry and Meghan’s royal exit
-
Now Playing: Huge crocodile spotted of the coast of Queensland
-
Now Playing: Protesters clash with security forces in Belarus
-
Now Playing: Russia announces its COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Oil spill, coronavirus vaccine, Beirut aftermath: World in Photos, Aug. 11
-
Now Playing: Pres. Vladimir Putin claims Russia has developed the world's first COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: New biography focuses on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's exit from royal life
-
Now Playing: US Secretary of Health and Human Services on learnings from Taiwan
-
Now Playing: Russia announces approval for COVID-19 vaccine