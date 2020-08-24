Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Tropical Storms Marco and Laura threatening Gulf Coast

Good morning I'm Diane Maceda thanks for -- with us. In today's update we're watching two storms in the gulf both expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast. Tropical storm Marco could hit Louisiana as soon as today but it's the storm right behind it that has people really worried we've got a close look on the ground. Plus multiple wildfires are still burning out of control and California. Over a million acres have gone up in flames come find the fires cover an area bigger than San Francisco twenty times over. And we're just hours away from the start of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. President trump will be officially renominated today and we're learning more about just how big of a role the president himself played in planning the week's events. Protests broke out overnight after a police shooting left a man in serious condition outside of Milwaukee I want to warn you that you may find this video disturbing. Police say they were called to a home for a domestic issues Sunday evening. And that video you can see police following the victim as he walks in his car when he opens the door and reaches inside an officer grabs his shirt. And then opens fire ABC's outs for as has more on the investigation. This morning outrage over this distressing video that shows a black man shot multiple times by police as he tried to get into his vehicle. Identified by the governor of Wisconsin as a Jacob Blake had the shooting happened just after 5 PM. When officers responded to a domestic incident. In the video three officers are following the victim as he walks to his car but as he opens a door reaches inside. An officer grabs his shirt and several shots ring out. All but they're. Four. Yeah. Me. Blake's fiance says two of her kids were in the car were Blake was shot didn't even noted she is within a car and don't tell in the morning cop. I am I can you plead did she did I shouldn't you didn't. These officers are much the car overnight. Protesters confronting law enforcement taking to the streets. This city of Kenosha issuing a citywide curfew until 7 AM several garbage trucks is set on fire a fire was started on the ground floor of the courthouse. Law enforcement using tear gas some protesters to. In his statement overnight the governor of Wisconsin saying I have said all along that although we must offer empathy equally important is our action. In the coming days we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism. In our state and our country for far too long. And and take a look behind me here you can see a line of officers they're protecting this courthouse dispatched to protect the courthouse and other. Buildings here in the in this in this city now authorities say Blake. Who remains hospitalized in serious condition this investigation now goes to the Wisconsin Department of Justice investigators there have. Thirty days to present their findings add to the prosecutor. There are already more protests scheduled for later today Diane. Helping every American stay safe including you Alex thanks. A two powerful storms are threatening the Gulf Coast tropical storm Marco was approaching Louisiana. And Laura is expected to hit with even more powers soon after. This video from hurricane hunter shows the Storm Chasers flying right into the center of tropical storm Laura. Now fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina New Orleans is bracing. For a potential double header rob Marciano is right there in the storm's track but the latest rob. This morning the Gulf Coast bracing for Ol 12 punch of destructive storms. Marco then Laura set to make landfall just a few days apart we don't expect tropical storm Laura slamming into the Caribbean. In Haiti at least five people killed floodwaters gushing through the streets causing this house to collapse. In the Dominican Republic at least three dead and devastating flooding leading to boat rescues like this want to. The severe winds in Puerto Rico putting 200000 without power. Markel will be in Texas tomorrow governor Greg Abbott declaring a state disaster in 23 counties there and creating corona virus disinfection teams. And mobile testing squats. In Louisiana three parishes have issued mandatory evacuations. The governor warned people could be without help for days. This second storm comes in so close that there may not be much of a window. When we can flop search and rescue. Helicopters. And rob Marciano joins me knives live now from New Orleans rob these storms are hitting. In the middle of a pandemic we know this area has done this before so that's got to help but how challenging is it to deal with both of these prices at once. Well that is the job they've Horry had one tropical system come through crystal ball. A month and a half ago so they've had a kind of a iPods dress rehearsal for dealing with a tropical system. During a pandemic but not having to deal with you when the only bright spot this morning Diana's that. Marko is is is on a weakening trend but we do expect a fair amount of all rainfall with that and certainly with so Lar Wi depths of shots and Joan video. Footage earlier this morning we can pepper that in a little bit just to give you an idea just how susceptible this. This city is two flooding and see tropical systems because it sits below sea level surrounded by but the water not just a Gulf of Mexico but. Clay pots chain in and the Mississippi River so. It's going to be a challenge this week regardless of where these storms track because it won the pandemic and to. Because they're coming so close to each other. Rob Marciano in Orleans for us rob thank you. An out of those wildfires raging across California nearly one million acres have burned it and there's no end in sight thousands of firefighters. Are working to contain this ABC's KB hard time is in Felton California with the latest. This morning California locked in if looming battle raging flames and smoke scorching nearly a million acres of land and displacing more than a 1191000. People the second best horror. The largest fires in California history. Are burning around us at the moment. The fires killing his seven year old man. Marking the seventh deaths so far. I think it's what a day one of the darkest periods we've we've been. Whipped this fire. But the massive blaze isn't the only thing threatening the livelihood of Californians. This surveillance video showing an apparent looting in progress in scenic cruise today alone we arrested five people. Five people what you carloads full of stolen property. This is firefighters and rescue crews tirelessly worked into the night traversing roads blanketed by snow could only lead by the police and buyers the no signs of breaking the northern California this buyers verge of the redwoods national reserve and crews providing support from the air dropping gallons of water on to flame covered fields. More than 141000 fire. Fighters are now spread throughout the state battling the flames from all lent support. Diana's forecasts could be a recipe for disaster a red flag warning as been issued. That means the concern is winds that could gust up to its highest 65 miles per hour. There's concern for trial lightning that means lightning with little to no rain we've seen how harrowing conditions can be here we're just outside seen accrues and we got caught some smoke and fire yesterday I could barely see a few feet in front amien and they said this is the nightmare scenario for so many throughout this state. This town turned in nothing but ash death the fire so hot here there's barely anything distinguishable left Diane. Kenny hard time forests and Felton California thanks Caylee. The Republican National Convention kicks off tonight the GOP will show off their party's platform and officially nominate president trump for a second term. Tonight's theme is called land of promise but first here's a look back at some big moments from past Republican Convention. Hi my view of government that will not only worked well but why is its ability to let tempered by proved. And its willingness to do good. Balanced by the knowledge that government is never more dangerous. That when our desire to heaven help us. Flying test which great power to harm. That congress will push me to raise taxes and I'll say no then they'll push and I'll say no and they'll push again and on stage. That damn. Read my lips. I'm running for president would make. We're had positive. But no longer have a voice and high handing your voice. Conventions usually give the nominees of bump in the polls according to a new ABC news it does fall. After last week's Democratic Convention Joseph Biden's favorability jumped from forty to 45%. Now president trump this hosting hoping rather for a boost of his own let's bring in ABC news political director Rick Klein now for preview of the week ahead good morning Rick. Secrets we wouldn't great to have you so we're learning that the president actually played a direct role in a lot of the planning where can we expect to see some of that comfort. Well I think you can Steve district to see it in his nightly presence respecting him to to be out they are in front of his own convention every night of the convention his family members will be all over this a lot of people with the last thing about trump there hasn't been as much time today to plan this convention quite frankly so they've been something with speakers a lot of them will be. Regulars from the cable news circuit particularly Fox News of people inside his administration. And it and some people that have been kind of made famous by the truck Jeremy be by no fault of their own so a lot of different stories will be highlighted by its other central theme is going to be very much style strong. So daddy said we're gonna hear from members of the trump family also administration officials and GOP lawmakers. But they're all dozen speeches by civilians who benefited from from policies can you tell us a little bit more about those. The divinity. From policies or just the mean famous or infamous in the Internet age on dirt under confrontations or viral videos. We're talking like people like the McCloskey to. How were photographed very famously outside their home in Saint Louis some brandishing weapons size plus size matters protesters came close at our house. We're talking like people like mix salmon who's the Covington Catholic student who have that type tense confrontation outside the Lincoln Memorial with native American activists. And Alice Johnson has a great grandmother whose whose cause was champion Mike Kim part dash Ian. She ended up getting a commutation by president trump because of that personal appeal. And remember her from the Oval Office so different stories different sides of Donald Trump all a lot of folks that may not be typical. During a national political convention well. On that note it's not a typical convention as we know so how old this year's RNC compared to twice sixteen. And how look compared to the Democratic Convention we saw last week. Bolt 2016 convention none of Ford's for Donald Trump was a wild time we had died chants and boos against Ted Cruz when he said vote your conscience we have Maloney trump. Plagiarizing a big portion of the of her speech from something Michelle Obama had done I and we had frankly all a lot of this organization on the floor it was insane at times or even threats of of arrest against some Republicans who. Or a little bit rowdy we will see Eddie of that because most of them won't actually be in the room and I think in terms of last week I though the difference in terms of planning I can't overstate. The that the Democrats had months to plan what that with the Republicans had to pull together and weak so anything that for that requires a lot of snazzy production I don't think it's gonna happen. Happen that a lot more life speeches. And even though there isn't as much of it in person convention we're going to seat the delegates convening just this morning in Charlotte to renominate president trump and then some more in person on the attendees in the right here in Washington DC at the Mellon auditorium which is just that. About a block or so from from that the trump hotel in just a few blocks from the White House. Of course the main point the whole thing is a president trump will be making the case for why he deserves reelection what are the key points. He's expected to stress there. Yeah he actually putting out some. Points of policy just this morning and it very much focuses on recovery getting the country back on track in 20/20 one the economy you'll do lots of themes. His argument that Joseph Biden and the Democrats will raise taxes in tankan economic recovery CD security America first you know you go back and watch that speech from four years ago and there are so many similar themes including. His his vows to keep people thought safe from violence in the streets so. All of these things I think our our themes that are run through the trump Barre and even though a lot is changing he's president now there are some some real consistencies in terms of the messaging. When Ronald Reagan battled Gerald Ford at behind it was a Republican Convention but I'm gonna go with I'm gonna go with with my answer and I will stand by that. Well I got. And it did the weather delay in an. If that there was a there was a delay because of weather elsewhere in that in the 2008 convention. It actually wasn't rather than bear that was causing the that the lay out this that I don't know if you're gonna count that the Minneapolis convention in 2008. Because I was storms in Florida there were delays. What do you think jabs just says no he's not the nominee Alan okay that's my Iranian ally that's fine jostle taken up later sweaters while. Later should've known that as well can we document this confrontation please Islamic they're good braking is Rick always great to have you thank you ABC's political director Rick Klein it. Great preview. Great playing something mines. And remember ABC news has complete coverage of the kickoff to the point 18 Republican National Convention George David Lindsey we'll bring you the latest. That's tonight at 7 PM eastern right here on ABC news live. In an ABC news exclusive Joseph Biden and Connell a Harris sat down for their first joint interview as running mate Mary Bruce has the highlights in. Don't in his first TV interview as the democratic nominee Joseph Biden overnight laid out the stakes in this election blaming president trump for the severity of the corona virus crisis do you blame president trump for lives lost. I don't blame him through the current crisis I blame him for walking away. And not dealing within the solutions he hasn't listened to the scientists. And while trump has attacked died in for campaigning from home Biden says trumps push for large scale in person events is dangerous. Even deadly. Look what happens what will as happened with his his offense. People die. People get together they don't Wear masks to end up getting cove and end up dying with. His running mate dying inside come on Harris asked about that pivotal moment at the democratic debate when she took guiding to task for his record on race lot of people cannot. Let that go the way you challenged. So how did you go from there. To here I. Want. Joseph Biden to be the next president of the United States I believe in Joseph Biden I believe in his perspective. And frankly I think that's that conversation is a distraction from what we need to accomplish right now on what we need to do. Harris was also pressed on Biden's shocking comment this spring that left critics saying he's taking the black vote for granted if you have problems triggered our dear premier drop. You ain't black. So when you have a running mate who. Makes a comment like you Wayne black and lead some people to say it's just didn't get it. Yeah have you been able to speak truth to him about that. Listen. When it Jill and I talked about and have talked about the frankly over the years fled in connection with this race. About the state of Black America. He has a deep sense of awareness and knowledge about racial disparities in equities. And systematic racism. Pushing back against Trump's attacks biding promised no new taxes on the middle class so no new taxes 400000 dollars down there would be no need for an. I didn't who has come under attack for his age also shot down any suggestion that he limit himself to just one term. You're leaving open the possibility of serving years he's got a little Italy. And looking ahead Biden and a Harris both say they are already preparing. For their debates Biden saying he can hardly wait to take on trump in their three head to head matchups. The first one is set for late next month. Diane right coming up Mary Bruce thank you. Postmaster general Lewis a joy will be back to answer more questions from congress today this time from the Democrat controlled House of Representatives. The Postal Service has come under increased scrutiny of cost cutting changes. Critics say the cutbacks slowed delivery of mail raising concerns over whether the USPS can handle. Increase mail in voting for the election. The joy testified Friday in the senate that his number one priority is to ensure election mail arrives on time. But said he would not restore the cuts to mailboxes were sorting equipment that have already been made saying they're not necessary. A few more things to know before you go longtime trump advise are Kellyanne Conway says she's leaving the White House to focus on her family. I would host of the statements of social media saying for now and for my beloved children it will be less drama more mama. Kelly and husband George Conway who has long criticized the president is also stepping back from his role with the Lincoln project. A group of Republicans working to defeat trump in November. I'm Louise daughter Claudia also posted that she will be taking a break from social media. A woman who had been for announced dead has been found alive at a Detroit funeral home. Paramedics responded to a call about a non responsive woman and after about thirty minutes of trying to revive her they declared her dad and but hours later staff at the funeral home where she was taken on her breathing. And Japan is running out of credit card numbers as more shoppers ditch paying with cash. An increase in online shopping is causing a shortage of unique combinations of digits. One possible solution. Adding a seventeenth digit to card numbers. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us. Remember ABC news live as your free all day with the latest news context and analysis we'll be back for the roll call for the Republican National Convention. They're just a little while have a great day veteran.

