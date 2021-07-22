Transcript for ABC News Update: COVID-19 hospital admissions rising in 36 states

Good morning I'm Diana say that thanks for streaming with us House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not backing down from her unprecedented rejection. Of two Republican appointees to the committee investigating the January 6 assault on the capital. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had vowed to pull all five of his fiction the committee unless Pelosi reconsidered. But she says the two picks in question have made statements and taken action that quote make it ridiculous to put them on such a committee is seeking the truth. Now Republicans are vowing to launch their own investigation to answer why we capital was ill prepared for the riots something they blame on Pelosi. The select committee will hold its first hearing next Tuesday and McCarthy is set to hold a press conference this afternoon we'll bring that you live when it happens. Wildfires are growing in the west the Dixie fire northern California is now over 90000 acres doubling in size since Monday. An attack fire has spread farther into Nevada triggering road closures and evacuations. The fires are so big the smoke is reaching thousands of miles across the country blanketing New York City and hazy fog. Meanwhile a California couple is pleading not guilty to eight felony counts. After allegedly igniting the Eldorado fire during their gender read Neil party last year. And the NBA champion Bucs are set to celebrate their first victory in fifty years or the parade through downtown Milwaukee today. The team we'll ride double Decker buses to do your district where about 100000 fans gathered to watch game six on Tuesday night. The parade is set to start at noon eastern and even watch it live on abcnews.com. And their new concerns now growing over kids and called it the academy of pediatrics says now is when reporting. More than 23000. Pediatric other cases in just the last week. And that's freezing added concerns about slowing vaccinations. Right now nearly 162. Million Americans are fully vaccinated it's 57%. Of the eligible population which Johnson has the latest. This morning the US facing a coded resurgence new cases tripling in the last month driven in part by the delta variant now estimated to make up 83%. Of new infections. Hospital admissions on the rise and 36 states. This program are seeing now absolutely. Could and should have been prevented this is becoming a pandemic the unvaccinated. And now growing concern about unvaccinated children. More than 23000. New pediatric cases in the last week. Twice as many as the end of June in Georgia the family of Wyatt Gibson says he was a healthy five year old. Before passing away on Friday. They say he contracted several infections in hurting Covert strep and staph days before. The latest surge raising questions about breakthrough infections overnight an outbreak in Provincetown Massachusetts. Growing to at least 256. Cases officials say more than two thirds of those testing positive are fully vaccinated. And this morning the Washington Post is reporting that top White House officials are currently debating. Whether to urge vaccinated Americans to once again Wear masks in more settings. An overnight during a town hall president Biden suggesting that the CDC. Could also soon update its mass guidance on children in schools Diane. All right with Johnson thanks for that meanwhile in Tokyo Kobe cases have surged more than 155%. In the last week. At least 91 people there for the Olympics have tested positive so far and now protesters are ramping up their calls for the games to be canceled entirely. Let's go to ABC's Kenneth Moulton live in Tokyo for more on this. Kenneth good morning good evening to you. The the US gymnastics team is now staying in a hotel rather than in the Olympic village saying. They feel they can control the athletes and their safety better there it did general feeling that there's not enough being done within the Olympic village. Their dad is safe to say Diana. I can't talk to these athletes but I know that from these actions. Literally moving from the Olympic village. To a hotel that says a lot right there we know that when it comes in the circuit court of ars cases it is concerning its concerning to the people Tokyo is concerning to the eleventh album athletes who make their way into this country over the next two weeks. It's concerning to those who were connected to these games considering that. More than nine indeed positive cases since July 1 it happened when it comes to Tokyo Tony twenty. And so what we've seen here is yes the US teen USA gymnastics they moved hotel moved to a hotel from the Olympic village. Because of some of the positive cases that happen there in the Olympic village. They believe that they're able to control their environment or situation better there. And keep themselves safe as well you're Simone Viles spoke out about it and says look we brought will be cheaper here and again 80%. 80% of the eleventh out and athletes are fully backs are needed. And whip the variants and breakthrough cases they're so major concerns even if you're fully backed faded and so we do know that. There's still that major goes major concern considering that Tokyo. Has seen a six month high Diane. We are at 2000 cases a day here in this capital city. And First Lady Jill Biden is leading a presidential delegation to the Olympics was on her schedule while she's there and how she's staying safe. Well First Lady doctor Joseph Biden has been pretty busy since she touched down here today in Tokyo eyes she. Actually when she flew into Tokyo as she took you ask how she's staying safe while also exercise also social distancing the other Covert protocols which he actually took over a task. On the plane from Washington after making a pit stop in Alaska she touched down here in Tokyo. Had dinner with the prime minister and his wife we understand that as she leads this US diplomatic delegation. She will attend the opening ceremonies but she's also expected to meet with team USA at. Athletes c.s expected to go to some gains as well during her three day stay on the ground here and Tokyo. Any opening ceremony in less than 24 hours away now Kenneth what can we expect from that. Well we know in the past we seem very vibrant full of life. Opening ceremonies. Throughout the Olympics history. This will be different and that shouldn't be a surprise to anyone because of this pandemic we heard from Tokyo Tony Tony officials we've heard from them every single day but. Especially to Davies made a point to say that this will not be a festival that this will be a solemn occasion delivering this message up together and S. But they will try to put on somewhat of a show. Again but he won't be a show like we've seen before when it comes through Olympics. Because they realize how I'm popular these games are here and Tokyo here in Japan. I've been realized they were in the middle of this pandemic but they wanna show this recovery from this pandemic is show that we're still recovering from the pandemic but there were all. In this together again it won't be that vibrant show that we've seen in the past also when it comes to this. 111000 athletes you will see all of those athletes pull wading through the opening ceremonies were actually expecting about. Half of that and for the obvious reason of they want to make sure and all the athletes leave him be in the country at the time. But I want to make sure they keep these athletes social distance follow the protocols to keep them safe. And I know you've gotten to see some of team USA's training sessions Kenneth Howe and the athletes dealing with all of this because. Just three of the Olympics is stressful enough room. Right exactly there's no doubt they're trying to block it all out I'm block out. Any distractions they're used to blocking out distractions but cove in nineteen is not a distraction is a serious virus and they know that. That health is important is our priority especially as they compete. And so that's on their mind is is definitely stressful for them. You mention. Diane that I went and saw some training today from teen USA gymnastics. Dying can get little country are you will south got a country are you and say it oh. Day war and let cool credible those women are so bad hum talent that I mean watching them out of that off I couldn't. Post any video the pictures I don't know if you bombing of social media diet you do. I want to close sometime not god I got both yeah it's because. Right yet you there and you know when it comes to this we get them. You know policies strict rules and the rules they cannot post the video I cannot die and I wanted to I want to beer belly maybe I will on August night. Who can this is all over. But I will say watching them watching some mode by als watching her teammates. Practice there train that it was remarkable and I think that's. Wet. Olympic officials really hope will happen what's these games start that. Kind of people take their minds up about the rim this pandemic that we're seeing a surge in Puerto buyers cases and you will see that it. It is all about as athletes and what they train so hard for. And watching badly I'd just will never ever forget as a person ever seen anything like that my first amid the Olympics. Again can't wait to post that video and there's pictures I saw Simone vials Diane that's a big deal. I can tell is I have to admit I am gel is our resident reporter and cheerleader Kenneth Snowden and Tokyo we appreciate it can and banks. It. And resident country bored and had sales absolutely. All right so let's bring in ABC news contributor doctor Todd Eller and now from south sir help for a little bit more on the medical side of law list actor Halloran always great to have you. The US beach volleyball player Taylor crab. Tested positive at the Olympics now he says that he was careful and he was vaccinated. Found Provincetown Massachusetts more than two thirds of at least 132 people who tested positive over the weekend. Are said to be fully vaccinated we heard about some of those Democrats on their way to DC also testing positive. A T baseball players at a tested positive all saying they're fully vaccinated so. How worried should we be about these so called breakthrough infections when you get infected despite being fully vaccinated. I mean you know this really is a battle between vaccines and the delta Berry and you know the big vaccines are our electoral shields but. It's only 50% of the country is action at this time we really need need some additional layers of safe to eat like asking an order to kind of decreased does but. Here's the good news even the back seat mate some reduced. That's betting injection. And they are. All shall good. Decreasing the risk of cost equalization and so your own nest so we know what we have to do to prevent severe. Disease and we just need to do it. Now a new cases had tripled in the last month in the US California's reporting numbers they haven't seen since the winter surged five months ago so. Are we heading back to mass mandates or even lock downs. The answer is we Ari Sheen. Mandates certain parts of the country don't wanna get an optional asked mandate less. Let's face it if you would open they are spiral out of control. You want to cheat our kids in school if we want to keep our businesses open and it. I think student debt extra layer say HD. Along with. Should age Sharon. I don't have a masking mandate this summer. And the CDC advisory panel is meeting today to discuss the need for corona virus boosters what do you think we'll come from that meeting. This is really important idea. Big night stay is what he didn't. My personal experience. We don't have a lot of people across right now but the sickest patients. Really those needle compromised patients haven't responded as well too deep water dose vaccines. I'm really hoping that CDC does give a green light allowing it you know compromised patients to get a booster. You know it's still not a whole lot of evidence they are so it's hard to know what they're wanted to ask our general population bottom line is a back seat is working and it's getting socialization. A. Right decades had Eller and always great to have you thank you. Pick your diet. And coming up hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes as flooding devastated one of China's biggest cities. When we come back we have the latest on the ongoing rescue efforts. Also ahead the new warning from the IRS about thieves trying to take advantage of people looking to receive child tax credit. Stay with us. Welcome back rescue efforts are underway as floods in central China have forced hundreds of thousands to leave their homes. The unprecedented rainfall has left at least 33 dead and roughly eight still missing. After more than 500 rescue so far ABC news senior foreign correspondent in panel has the latest. This morning and friend six search and rescue mission is devastating floods swamp one of China's biggest cities. Unprecedented rainfall in June Joseph in central Hunan Province leaving at least twenty find dead with hundreds of thousands. Fools from their homes terrifying scenes below ground. Floodwater gushing through the subway system. Passengers trapped there's more to rises beyond their chests some forced to stand on seats just to stay alive at least a dozen died here more than 500 eventually rescued but some still missing with growing fears the death toll is going to rise above ground and apocalyptic vision like some disaster movie home Wednesday this shocking review released showing a kindergarten. Under Walter Perez who was forced to use plastic tubs took Clinton told lose to safety repairs to this dam under way. But as this morning for past as. Warming more rain is on the way. Diana it's a remarkable isn't it how often we Nancy Drew reporting on these extreme weather events. Remember the flooding last week in Germany who reports on what more rain fell in just one Aaron China than the 24 Daryn pool that Coles those scenes of devastation in Germany and with the intense heat waves now from California. To Siberia. Flooding in Germany and now in China scientists are pretty convinced that this latest wrinkle in Hainan Province. Was almost certainly linked to global warming. Diane. Right in panel thank you. And the IRS is out with a new warning for families looking to receive child tax credits they seek these are trying to take advantage of people by stealing personal and financial information. And they arrest chef has more on what you need to look out for good morning area. Good morning to you Diane billions of dollars in those checks have already been direct deposited for millions of families across the country in just the last week but already the IRS is warning. That criminals may be looking to exploit this process instill your personal and financial information so here are some of those major red flags to look out for. If your contact on social media email or phone or text asking for personal or financial information to help speed up the process or increase your payments. Also any pre recorded urgent or threatening messages warning about a lawsuit. Or possible arrest and lastly if you're asked to make the payment with a gift card wire transfer crypto currency. All big red flags and remember the IRS we'll never reach out to taxpayers asking for your personal financial information via email text. Phone or by your social media accounts Diane right area arrests have thank you. And an investigation is underway after fourteen year old girl died and at Ohio water park. The incident is sparking new questions about what kinds of regulations are in place for local amusement parks. Chart Rawls has that story. This morning authorities are investigating the tragic death of fourteen year old my tiara Jones after she was pulled from the water at an Ohio amusement park. The port year old girl went under water satellite jacket and she never came back up. Officials say Mikey RO was found in open water eight feet deep at the land of illusion near Dayton she was not wearing a life vest even though the park's web site says they're required due to the deep waters. Witnesses say friends family and lifeguards were unable to spot her. It was pure chaos. When a lady bird. Did you colonel urged she was yelling trying to get other place currents in and it's not tying her hand to get people's attention. How long it shouldn't matter. Up. And we've been looking for like twelve minute down. The sheriff's office says the park is fully cooperating. We assume they had like arts. I don't know she'd definitely did not have a life Jack. At that time fatal drownings can happen in as little as twenty seconds. And authorities say my tiara was underwater for about thirty minutes before she was pulled out. Rescue workers immediately performing CPR but she did not survive there is next to no federal regulation of small amusement parks oversight instead happening in a patchwork system that varies from state to state. And this is not the first amusement park tragedy in recent weeks earlier this month eleven year old Michael Jeremy little was killed. When a raft he was riding in overturned at an Iowa amusement park. And die in the park has not yet responded to our request for comment they remain closed yesterday in the wake of this incident. Ohio does allow the government to investigate serious accidents at amusement parks and as we heard from the sheriff's office an investigation is underway. Diane all right you're all. Thanks for that. And coming up dating outside surge in users during a pandemic. The none of taxis are easily accessible people are ready to get back out there. We come back we look at how those in the dating pool are trying to make up for lost time. Welcome back you may have heard the term hot back summer and as more Americans get vaccinated they are eager to get back on the dating scene. But some singles aren't looking for just one person to meet they are trying to make up for lost time and find two partners at the same time. Alan locus has the latest. Verve Lucifer has filmed months but he still boutique do not think. Ever appreciate scrolling through dating danced. Big failures have been anything in search of the second match. And to her existing one. I am looking for Saturday night orgies and white picket fences slight. So rain now I am currently in a poly amorous relationship I have an amazing part parent who hate love so much we've been together just over two years. And its Italian dressing he's married and has a feeling has two children. After being cooped dump. Quarantining many Americans feel free to get out in meaningful. Ezra coming out of the pandemic and writers wanting to connect back with people and meet new people I am definitely more opened and curious about new relationships and new friend groups and all kinds of newness and seem like what the world has offered I need to feel like dating apps do you provide. A way to find like minded people because I can pretty quickly tell if you're gonna be a kinky type of person is going to be moved into what I'm into. Throughout the pandemic the number of users on dating ants hit an all time high. The top twenty dating antennae cumulative average of seventeen million daily users. Two million more Vinny you both war with one option in particular scene milk while server. We carry and I just nevertheless excuse me. That this comes into the ball is. The amp fields says between 20/20 and 20/20 one anything you 670%. Increase. In singles list in three starts. At the top of their wish list according to a study done by kinsey institute researcher doctor Glenn Miller that's also the most common sexual fantasy amongst Americans. With some 95% of men. An 87% of women having fantasized nonsense with multiple. Partners. In a recent survey we actually found that 52% of Americans a majority said they tried something new in the bedroom during the pandemic. And the people who try new things are actually much happier and those who didn't I think that's also part of where this interest this coming from and three sons and being a little bit can hear it's just a way of interjected that novelty have to try and get the spark back in a relationship and keep it going. Mark down pushing some users dissuade current theory specific kind of love on and a. That's why we should press that Charlotte so much that we name where. We never explore it properly. And a grove was partner launched field after she told him she was attracted to women now she's at C you know. It's impossible. To think that's sexual desires not normally is still radiate. It's part of us it's part of our bodies and it's one we're all born when. So bill are realizing is just. Complaint came back to where it should be DM encourages that normalization. And the pandemic she says served as its panelist there's just been. The desire to. Honest I think we're just added especially younger generations and people these days we're just fed up with clients it's referred to ethical non monogamy. For red honesty is in big selling point. Four eyes started having practically non monogamous relationships I was primarily. And relationships that weren't the best for me and they where I was often finding myself being the other one men and having people cheat on their significant others with me I want made the freedom to really allow relationships and dynamics in the way. The best dynamic is for me in that person. But these types of relationships go we back to pre pandemic times. Sunday how Marc-Andre. They call themselves it's nine thanks when he sings okay. After three years and had to wait while the story and dvd market grants announced. One more some people would annexed it will meet one dated for some people while Tomlin wanted because. It now yeah Sunday but just getting happens in my incidentally I don't know they say kind of didn't work so I was just crazy elementary. Now with real on board they have taken off on social media in hopes that all struggles for less cyanide. I don't acknowledge the source immediately out of our let the world saw what you know partly damaged being Molly is actually elect its. Yes normalize it indicates how it's happening it's funny funny one let's say each this case is so is there in this and that and an advantage Dave isolate John ydstie. John is an elegant disease it's a hernia how to eliminate the whole jealousy. Have an open mind. Redmond did jealous he is a bit different tight. I wise my own husband I want my own family I want my hand children I know that's where my jealousy comes from is. That my partner has its fingers and I don't. The virus might be a step closer so the goal of having a family of her own tech into the mix. We live in a society and waged. That hatter and normative. Monogamous lifestyle is the norm it is what we are conditioned to believe is the only way. But there are other ways that are natural that do you feel good that can be supportive that bring more love. More understanding more respect and that is what I think Polly is about it's about more love not. Last. May a limo blaze ABC news Atlanta. All right Allan thank you and other Fred this newscast Sunday and the state up thanks for joining us. And remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. I'll see you back here at 3 PM eastern for the breakdown stay safe. 