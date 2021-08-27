Transcript for Afghan refugees seek shelter and safety after fleeing Kabul

Tens of thousands of refugees are now arriving in Europe after fleeing Afghanistan's a temporary housing. Has been set up for these evacuees as they seek shelter and safety are foreign correspondent Maggie ruling has bend they are for those arrivals and is joining us from Germany this morning Maggie getting people out of Afghanistan. Is just the first step as we know now they need a safe environment they need re sources. What's the latest there what can you tell us. They very able things are busier than ever here in the crowd of out of Ramstein having just heard. From local authorities who are saying they're getting ready to welcome at least fifty people who were injured. In yesterday's attack could bring to getting medical care at her grandson also some are being perfect local hospitals that. This is on top of an already. Very hectic and busy situation. With and evacuees coming here to ram side you know as of this morning at least 181000. People. The party arrived at Ramstein. This is a full scale offer ration cannot overstate just how massive this operation is. His right now and the main goal is to get sabathia was from Afghanistan to America officials are very clear on that this is the central hub accurate ramp side. They're trying to turn people around very quickly if a mother way to America they're aiming. For less than three days into the very ambitious goal we talk about the scale of this era right now we do know that the this morning at least. 4000 people have been sent to America and I can tell you that standing out here outside of near Ramstein. They're just constant flights overhead and a sometimes official point 21 entry that flagrant there is full of a vacuum these. Military jets a commercial jets against full of people finally making that final leg of their journey to America. Well I'm. Before that journey you know there's a pretty big operation going down right there Maggie you're watching it how many people are involved and cool is involved exactly and just. Attending to these refugees and getting them everything they need like food shelter water. Before they get on the aircraft in heads the US. They actually hear Jack every it is just seen massive discounting the scope of this operation is hardy to wrap your mind around. Officials here their fourth tell if they quickly ramp up housing as soon as the soft how many evacuees ever going to get is say they now. Have availability for at least 101000 people 101000 beds they're already turning out around 30000 meals a day. I've really ever want on that base right now is helping to shut down a lot of it normal classes that they had. All attention is focused on these evacuees but it's not just the base the military is now actually asking. People went outside communities and over an attempt to set that a brand staggering down the town had been asked to step in and help tracking restaurant. The turnaround meal before they just cannot keep up with the amount of people on that. Looking for meals that are made. Specifically the Muslim verification so they're really trying to welcome this group of people that are fleeing their home trying to keep them fed getting an aide in the medical care but. Can hear that gale already 181000 people have landed here rams signed expect more flight six landing throughout the weekend. You know watching these pictures watching troops interacting with the kids to something as simple as. Playing at Uga lately years during a ball around it so heartwarming. And at the same time we're finding out Maggie that the Netherlands Belgium Denmark have all made their final flights in the UK. Apparently now closed its processing facilities so what happens now in light of all that new information. Karen sudden you mentioned some of the videos that were watching I mean it is. Such a heartwarming moment in the midst of so much grief to see these servicemen and women to their. As we would know too well that risking their lives but they're also you know sacrificing their free time is something the lately either the images that we've been seeing all over the place people really a going above and beyond and showing humidity as well because. Again as we know some of these countries are closing down their flights from that airport in Kabul but that's just the first step as we keep saying we're part of that. Our largest airlift in history right now but it is still ongoing flights are still landing. For going to be landing through the weekend if not longer it was an incredible what we've been able to see so far tens of thousands of people being evacuated batted. Just scratching the surface of the new. We are many of those countries have been. Asking for their citizens to donate clothing to donate money by getting ready to accept many times tens of thousands of have you rapid coming to their country so this since they. Incredible operation but the work is only just getting started for. And some credit. Mostly just the innocence among the kids getting some really realize what's going on they're just happy to be interacting with people and be in a safe environment it's heartwarming. Maggie really in Germany Forrest thanks so much Maggie.

