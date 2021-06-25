Afghan translators fear Taliban’s return as they seek refuge in US

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz reports from Afghanistan, where translators and others who helped the U.S. military are desperate to secure visas to leave as U.S. forces depart.
5:23 | 06/25/21

