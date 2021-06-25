-
Now Playing: Inside Afghanistan as America ramps up troop pull-out
-
Now Playing: Sea lions swarm beachside town in Chile
-
Now Playing: A building collapses, rainbow lights and a heat wave: World in Photos, June 24
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 23, 2021
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, June 23, 2021
-
Now Playing: Duchess Kate visits children at London museum
-
Now Playing: Drone footage shows pollution from oil spill
-
Now Playing: Scientists study ancient Egyptian mummies with CT scans
-
Now Playing: K-9 funeral, Aymara New Year and protests in Brazil: World in Photos, June 23
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus Delta variant spreading quickly in US
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, June 22, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Great Barrier Reef could be listed as heritage site ‘in danger’
-
Now Playing: Taliban retaking territory in Afghanistan amid troop withdrawal
-
Now Playing: Pablo Picasso, elephant and farmers: World in Photos, June 22
-
Now Playing: Conservationists rehab and release sea turtles
-
Now Playing: China's wandering elephants on the move again
-
Now Playing: Japan announces strict COVID guidelines for Olympics
-
Now Playing: Conflict spurs famine in Ethiopia’s Tigray region