Afghan woman on directives: 'We live in a big prison with very restrictive rules'

ABC News' Maggie Rulli reports on the new Taliban decrees that restrict women's rights in Afghanistan, affecting the lives of the nearly 19 million women and young girls in the country.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live