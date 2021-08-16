Transcript for Afghan women in India share fears

I didn't meant they. Did this staying. Cool and disappointed it. And in my young. On the lead in the do you. Men made it. Golly who thinks he would and I love that sentiment they could diet now I am and I didn't think I may I see this group on. Yes CIA say the US should do it couldn't read but might this thing. We should. And it did get this done. All of the amendment they should stay a few things I did not getting it did this vacuum. It's funny how much of what then do look at the convent Fiona may founded on gallon Saturday up on his son who. With pity that that duke what do you need CIA found behind his son again days if that Kenya. They have learned to love sending it via Havana Sunday that the IT was saying if you got a good anomalies and but many supplement these. I never was a guy but that was an upward Africans. It's. May have brought me a humid out life as. Meant was sneakers that those who. You can blossom convicting these Q plus plus what they have less funding. That was humanly could plus plus partners from among Lebanese civilians and about the existence of those is that. Enough of it and that puts it several honors on the other Lanka's. We'll have zucker of the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.