Afghans crowd tarmac at Kabul airport

More
Afghans raced to the airport in Kabul after the Taliban entered the capital.
0:29 | 08/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Afghans crowd tarmac at Kabul airport
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"Afghans raced to the airport in Kabul after the Taliban entered the capital.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79478494","title":"Afghans crowd tarmac at Kabul airport","url":"/International/video/afghans-crowd-tarmac-kabul-airport-79478494"}