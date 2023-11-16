In aging Japan, dogs replace kids at coming-of-age rites

In Japan, where the birth rate hit a record low in 2022, people are bringing their dogs to participate in traditional coming-of-age ceremonies for children.

November 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live