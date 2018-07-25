American pastor detained in Turkey moved to house arrest

Evangelical pastor Mark Brunson, jailed in Turkey on espionage charges, has been moved to house arrest after calls for his release from President Donald Trump.
0:46 | 07/25/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for American pastor detained in Turkey moved to house arrest

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

