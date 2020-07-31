Where American travelers aren’t banned

More
ABC’s Maggie Rulli reports from Croatia, which has defied the rest of the EU in allowing Americans to visit this summer without quarantine despite the pandemic.
6:16 | 07/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Where American travelers aren’t banned

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:16","description":"ABC’s Maggie Rulli reports from Croatia, which has defied the rest of the EU in allowing Americans to visit this summer without quarantine despite the pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72090562","title":"Where American travelers aren’t banned","url":"/International/video/american-travelers-arent-banned-72090562"}