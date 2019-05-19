4 Americans die in small plane crash in Honduras

More
The single-engine Piper Cherokee Six airplane plunged into the ocean shortly after takeoff, according to the AP.
0:42 | 05/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 4 Americans die in small plane crash in Honduras
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"The single-engine Piper Cherokee Six airplane plunged into the ocean shortly after takeoff, according to the AP.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63140220","title":"4 Americans die in small plane crash in Honduras","url":"/International/video/americans-die-small-plane-crash-honduras-63140220"}