Angelina Jolie visits Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

This was Jolie's first trip to Bangladesh as an UNHCR special envoy and the visit comes as the United Nations is trying to raise $920 million for the refugees.
1:04 | 02/05/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Angelina Jolie visits Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
That people responsible for human rights violations. Plus he held a well you tapes aren't ready to support efforts in this edition is there had been very little progress on. He cannot return to the yeah I. Think it's terrible lines. For speak being treated like. Yeah yeah. I want okay. How long. I. Everybody not true thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

