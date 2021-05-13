Argentine nurses march for better wages

More
Nurses and other medical staff took to the streets in Buenos Aires to demand better pay and working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
1:14 | 05/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Argentine nurses march for better wages
Me. I. News. And I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:14","description":"Nurses and other medical staff took to the streets in Buenos Aires to demand better pay and working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77666729","title":"Argentine nurses march for better wages","url":"/International/video/argentine-nurses-march-wages-77666729"}