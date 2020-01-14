Ash, lava spews: Images after Taal volcano erupts

After the volcanic tremors began on Sunday morning, the crater was erupting a stream of ash and pebbles up to 9 miles in the sky.
0:19 | 01/14/20

Authorities in the Philippines are on alert for a massive volcanic eruption that could threatened the homes of nearly a million people the volcano has been spewing ash and lava. Tens of thousands of people have already been evacuated. The volcano is about forty miles south of Manila despite this alert level normal operations resume today Manila's airport.

