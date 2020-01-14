Transcript for Ash, lava spews: Images after Taal volcano erupts

Authorities in the Philippines are on alert for a massive volcanic eruption that could threatened the homes of nearly a million people the volcano has been spewing ash and lava. Tens of thousands of people have already been evacuated. The volcano is about forty miles south of Manila despite this alert level normal operations resume today Manila's airport.

