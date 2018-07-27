Transcript for August 1, 1982: After heavy fighting between Israel and the PLO, a ceasefire

Good evening President Reagan meets tomorrow here in Washington with a top Israeli official at the declaring today his patience has run out with a lingering crisis in Lebanon. The president's harshest attitude yet came after fierce new fighting in which Israeli forces advance their positions for the first time since June 6. Before a ninth cease fire was declared. We have reports first and Compton at the White House. For weeks president Reagan's support for Israel has been as predictable as his helicopter returned from a weekend in the mountains. But this time there was unmistakable irritation at all those forces responsible for the repeated breaking of the Beirut ceasefires. I think it is sad to be imperative. There's great for those who. Must not be violated by any. This time this stage in the negotiations comes on the eve of a White House meeting with Israel's foreign minister. And President Reagan was asked if he will get tough I'll be. That's just been here. This must be resolved. And the bloodshed must stop. When foreign minister Yitzhak Shamir arrived in Washington flew to acknowledged. This is a critical time for a negotiated settlement. The situation eleven honestly it straight comic point. It is imperative that it terrorists old bone Reza but it won't be removed. And the PLO leave Lebanon. President Reagan says he agrees the PLO must leave Levin an entirely before Israel will withdraw. The delay is what has worried me administration. Repeated the fighting has made special envoy Philip Habib the work in their words virtually impossible. Ann Compton ABC news the White House. Us in the latest fighting Lebanese police claim at least 120 people were killed and 300 wounded. The PLO claims it knocked up thirty Israeli tanks shot down a plane a helicopter and kill more than eighty Israeli troops. Israel says it expanded its territory during the fighting by taking Beirut airport. Two reports now first how walker in Beirut. It was 08 hours but there is fighting between the two sides of the Israelis about of the Palestinian guerrillas in west Beirut. And the government let the record of more about the book. It really got a good person might have wave after wave of big obstacle of the victim while web based Gordon probably have gotten the help of the Beirut coastline. I think it fell over for Beirut international airport but it's got to know that lamb could compete again apathy of the regular classes. Israelis claim to have paid for the airport Powell a current may have become a local or the Palestinian fighters of the reasons. Heavy Israeli hold about the victim is expected to be Kelly. They believe it is fire caught the look of quiet for the city. Because it carefully unfold. I others got no fiscal health of the death of hope that after it always know how long that all the fighting we'll laugh. How walker it is it goes west. This is John Donvan. The Israelis confirm they captured Beirut's international airport today but they deny the action was step one towards taking the city for good. To the contrary the Israelis say there's still room for a political solution. Appoint me today when defense minister Arial sure roan appeared on ABC's this week with David Brinkley. We served and emphasized. That we would prefer her. Dad did equation. Over the Google Hillary's. Form be ruled. Would be as a result of negotiation and diploma to. It's steps. But your own argues that some PLO actions now make the peaceful option less likely. Showing for example how Israeli air reconnaissance photographs have spotted PLO tanks in positions close to several west Beirut embassies including the American Embassy. And today's pounding say the Israelis was something that PLO fighters brought on themselves by violating a cease fire that had taken effect on Friday. The Israelis argue that today's bombardment rough as it was has actually safeguarded hopes for peace. But Israel has now imposed a quiet on the war front which will assist the work of the diplomats. John Donvan ABC news tell of these. At the United Nations in New York the Security Council met an urgent session and passed a resolution demanding a halt all military activities around Beirut. They also authorized the deployment of UN observers to monitor the situation and love and on. But Israel said its cap that must first approve before any UN observers will be permitted at.

