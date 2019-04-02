Australia flooding prompts rescue operation by air, water

More
Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill described the heavy rainfall as a "one-in-100-year event."
1:07 | 02/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Australia flooding prompts rescue operation by air, water

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60827953,"title":"Australia flooding prompts rescue operation by air, water ","duration":"1:07","description":"Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill described the heavy rainfall as a \"one-in-100-year event.\"","url":"/International/video/australia-flooding-prompts-rescue-operation-air-water-60827953","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.