Banksy painting sold for record $12.2 million

The sale of "Devolved Parliament" smashed the artist's previous sale record by a huge margin, surpassing the work "Keep it Spotless," which was sold for $1.8 million in Sotheby’s New York in 2008.
1:42 | 10/04/19

