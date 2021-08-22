-
Now Playing: 'I was wrong' to boost U.S. troops to build Afghan army: Fmr. Joint Chiefs chair
-
Now Playing: US evacuations underway, conditions deteriorating outside Kabul airport
-
Now Playing: President Biden 'isn't taking responsibility' for Afghanistan chaos: Terry Moran
-
Now Playing: Lloyd Austin defends administration's handling of situation in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Mounting pressure on Biden administration for evacuation efforts in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Security concerns at Kabul airport as Americans and Afghans try to evacuate
-
Now Playing: US should be doing 'everything possible' to evacuate Americans safely: Ernst
-
Now Playing: 'Nobody predicted' Afghan government would fall in 11 days: Defense Sec. Austin
-
Now Playing: Americans warned to avoid Kabul airport unless specifically instructed
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Grace slams Mexico with heavy rain
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden talks strategy as situation in Afghanistan remains dire
-
Now Playing: Look into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new life
-
Now Playing: Biden criticized over US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Marine helps translator escape Afghanistan with family after weeklong push
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, August 20, 2021
-
Now Playing: ‘Taliban will kill us’: Afghans who are trapped inside fear for lives
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 20, 2021