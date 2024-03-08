Biden urges Congress to pass Ukraine aid

Kira Rudik, a member of Ukraine's parliament and the leader of the Golos political party, talks about the president’s points about Ukraine during his State of the Union address.

March 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live