First all-black expedition team from US hikes Mt. Kilimanjaro

The five-member team made it to the top of Africa's highest mountain in Tanzania.
0:31 | 07/18/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for First all-black expedition team from US hikes Mt. Kilimanjaro
