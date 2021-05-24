Transcript for Blinken to meet with Israeli, Palestinian leaders amid cease-fire

National correspondent at Guttman joins us live from Tel Aviv with more on this. Matt I know you're just in Gaza what is the humanitarian situation like there right now. It's not that good Diane but it's partly because of the conflict that just happen. You know hundreds and hundreds of Israeli air sorties causing not insignificant damage but most of Gaza remains intact. Apparently up to 40% of the people living in Gaza don't have access to clean drinking water at this time electricity down lots of power outages internet's walkie. But it's not all from this latest conflict right Gaza has been neglected. For generations. It is always traditionally been the poorest part of the Palestinian territories as it remains today. So everything that's happening there is just part of this it didn't make history. Being sort of forgotten. And that's why it's very interesting and important to note that secretary blink it is beginning to speak about. Forest addressing the immediate humanitarian concerns in Gaza raising the standard of living. Making sure that people can have jobs before lasting peace can be made in the region so it's got to address the humanitarian issue does it again this goes back decades that. And Matt what's un secretary of Lincoln schedule for this trip. It's to be quite busy he's landing in Tel Aviv. Within the next several hours. People then be spending time here Ramallah. Amman Jordan Cairo will be meeting with Palestinian officials. Will not be meeting with anybody from hamas' races a very important question here. Can't there be any sort of last. Peace lasting peace in the Middle East if the US and Israel do not engage Hamas. Bibi Netanyahu the prime minister of Israel has sit in the campaign run recently. That he actually has always preferred dealing with the mosque is that means this'll just be continued truce if rob doesn't have to engage in a full on two state solution. He's hedged on that he's done that but there has been this co dependency between. The Israeli prime minister and Hamas. And this conflict in some ways suited both of their political ambitions. Remember minister Netanyahu was literally out the door two days or 48 hours or so. From losing his job as prime minister there was a coalition with an Arab party in Israel that it formed. Against him that would supersede it again but because this war broke out that coalition bluff and now he has another chance to get to be prime minister are also looking at. Elections in the Palestinian Terry's territories for the first time since 2006 and now Hamas is more popular that it has been in years. Because it was seen as defending Jerusalem. A lots and shipped to rock neighborhood in east through some where those six Palestinian families. Face eviction so it also won major political kudos here lack oven and Israel thank you Matt.

