Blinken meets with Netanyahu amid new push for cease-fire deal

The secretary of state met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the latest attempt for a cease-fire. Meanwhile, Hamas says any suggestion of progress is an "illusion."

August 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live