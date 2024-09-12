Blinken in Ukraine, pledges additional $700 million in aid

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has traveled to Kyiv to pledge support amid debate over giving Ukrainian forces permission to conduct strikes within Russia’s borders using American weapons.

September 12, 2024

