Blistering heat wave hits Western Europe

More
Temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees in Spain and France.
0:53 | 06/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Blistering heat wave hits Western Europe
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:53","description":"Temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees in Spain and France. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63968654","title":"Blistering heat wave hits Western Europe","url":"/International/video/blistering-heat-wave-hits-western-europe-63968654"}