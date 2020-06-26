BLM Protest, Social Distancing, Juneteenth: This Week In Pictures

More
A look at the week's top photos from around the globe.
2:31 | 06/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for BLM Protest, Social Distancing, Juneteenth: This Week In Pictures
Oh. Didn't. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:31","description":"A look at the week's top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71476089","title":"BLM Protest, Social Distancing, Juneteenth: This Week In Pictures","url":"/International/video/blm-protest-social-distancing-juneteenth-week-pictures-71476089"}