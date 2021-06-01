Boaters rescue dolphin caught in fishing line

More
A group of boaters saved a dolphin that got tangled in fishing line off the coast of New Zealand.
0:50 | 01/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boaters rescue dolphin caught in fishing line

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"A group of boaters saved a dolphin that got tangled in fishing line off the coast of New Zealand.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75070768","title":"Boaters rescue dolphin caught in fishing line","url":"/International/video/boaters-rescue-dolphin-caught-fishing-line-75070768"}