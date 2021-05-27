Bobtail squid burrows under sand

A tiny bobtail squid was spotted burying itself in the sand off the coast of Victoria, Australia, where it will stay before emerging at sundown to look for food.
1:07 | 05/27/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Bobtail squid burrows under sand
