Transcript for Boeing 737 Max plane cleared for takeoff

And Boeing 737 Max jet has been cleared for takeoff American Airlines flight 718 took off from Miami just moments ago headed for New York's LaGuardia Airport. It's the jet's first flight with paying passengers in nearly two years. Transportation correspondent GO Benitez is there and joins me now with more and GO this plane was sidelined after two deadly crashes so. How can we be sure that it's safe now what's changed. So Diane it really does call comes down to software what happened with those other crashes. Is that you had a faulty sensor on those planes have basically triggered software on the plane. To send the nose of the plane down several times. The pilots were not able to balance that plane out and that is why those crashes happen because of that faulty sensor and because of that software. Boeing now says they have completely updated. That's software so that that doesn't happen. The plane is now to rely on two different sensors and the nose of the plane can only go down once. Once that software is activated of course is also a lot of training because part of the problem was that Boeing did not offer a lot of the training that you would typically need. For new aircraft. That has changed so a lot of pilots now are going through this special training through an actual simulator. That wasn't happening before before they were just basically using an iPad to train for those of you know what. I gotta tell you we were all on this flight. This demo flight about a month to go with American Airlines on the Max is the first time that members of the public were actually on that plane and I genitalia if you didn't know it was a next he would have no idea in fact it's just a little bit quieter but really you would have no idea that you were on this plane because it was just like any other place. Ngo how our airline is planning to reintroduce the Macs into their fleets. There's a you mentioned that first flight from American Airlines is today we're already seeing a lot of Max light scheduled over the next few weeks. Would American Airlines. Of the united and southwest those are the other airlines that bought these planes there actually gonna wait just a little bit longer but this training process is going to be ongoing. And a congressional investigations also found significant lapses. In oversight and failed leadership in the FAA contributed to this crashes so what's being done to fix that. As a basically congress found that the FAA and Boeing. Had too much of a cozy relationship in fact they say that FAA the F they just basically. Gave a lot of its certification. Responsibilities. Over to the manufacturer. In this case Boeing and they say that has to change. The FAA is also saying that they're going to be providing a lot more transparency but listen. The families the families who lost loved ones on these brush as they are not happy about this Diane and tonight on world news tonight we're gonna explore. What they are saying what they are saying. That these planes need to be. Grounded once again remember it was a twenty month grounding one of the longest in aviation history. And sure it's gotta be hard for those families GO wishing everyone a safe flight thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.