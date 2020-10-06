Transcript for Brazil’s Amazon a hotspot for COVID-19 infections

As we reported last night the epicenter of cove in nineteen is now Brazil mounting deaths distrust in government data and anger have consumed the streets of that nation's largest cities. We should the clashes that have played out there and why some don't trust gangs. More than lawmakers. But what about the Amazon has. Brazil's Amazon rainforest. Home to thousands of indigenous communities. The custodians and Ricky contingent resource. And now we face and you. What do Brazil's major it is its indigenous innovation being really about the case. Like write a virus that we've come down came via the Amazon had deep into the jungle to meet some of these communities. They need to really get it then how hard wind could write a virus has spread. It's like to buy now for two hours of another couple about that before we reach the indigenous community. Corona virus has struck Betsy. And the route as the run through the pandemic is spreading across the Amazon. This small community of around eighteen people. We meet an opponent and the duo because we ride she's waiting for hospital Botha will soon visit. She thinks she has corona virus. You will I have had symptoms and I am worried about my kids. My mother has asthma and my son is autistic. I Alaska how she thinks the virus can even get to a place like this. Yeah especially in either key kids I'm really surprised though he had some visitors have not had masks and then we have people who come from other community guns and go back in court. If someone here does get very sick there's no way of helping them immediately they EU oil so I stumbled on something fun and popcorn stuff being. Indigenous communities are particularly vulnerable to diseases from major population center. And Alice just something reluctantly is there will be easy tropical metropolis around three million people. A hub of international trade and tourism he was the first place in Brazil Italy corona virus and to beat out. Stated when I was currently has more than 2000. Infections and upwards of 101200. Dennis who. Now sickness is seeking further afield. And the pollen invites us to see. Bolivia. Six people details. Can we could have a lot of I think that he sells. Let's get a lot of hope that kitchen floor people's vision. Me and other American I would see him clock here. Me and that he normally is Tracy. He. Asked me she's. This Santa Claus communal room. I mean you can save issue. How many sent him to found his son and sitting in three rooms it's quite clear that. Corona viruses he's he's president. And you feel it in my absent the current horrors were read it hate it. Meanwhile tropical honey. I lost patience now and I had a fever must my eyes hurt. I went to a small medical station here they gave me something to Garko and I also take a lemon and garlic junior said. This is the help and the pound has village has been waiting fool medical bug which visits just once a month locals waited schools to get tested. It's also a chance to all the medical needs to be taken care and registering new products. These villages ring and go into mounds when they heard how about it was in the city he was scared to get help. They ended up trying to fend for themselves. Doctor Who admitted to SuSE leads his team. I am I have the stomach flu. Most of health care workers and my NASCAR called it a and lost five friends in the first two weeks. Are you worried about these indigenous groups getting corona virus. Lana hormone mental. Of course I'm very worried they lost people on these communities that are attacked her own he had a lot of people die. I'm more in because we're going to go now I will only come back and one month. They don't have the systems here. We can't forget that there are other diseases here Chile as amazonian has the highest rate of tuberculosis in Brazil this is malaria season and gatekeeper. Behind the mosque. Her voice starts to crack. Isn't that just opens mostly southern that we are really worried we have been putting pressure on her superiors who unfortunately. Has been a lot of bureaucracy. We're so sorry that we couldn't get here soon enough to become home and I worried that we can help everybody. People here feel help has come and it's linked. And a promise it stone contest to get her results before the but it beats. Back him announce the scenes that terrifying these communities continue to play out. Hundreds of being laid to rest. This is the main symmetry in an analysis on the Sonia you can see it in you area that creating down and that the differences. He's a mass graves. Need to is visiting her father for the first time since he died. She's traveled a hundred miles to get him. L wolf. I only got to see his funeral by video it was so painful it's something indescribable to look at your father's funeral on song. And the worst it's not just him there there aren't of the four people in the same period. When need to praise she praised the strangest thing. A father is buried underneath fool other victims of corona virus hundreds of people have been better in this way. I've seen you. Let up I don't all of the net so he's not a videos and then. He was the best father in the world with a wonderful smile and if everyone has the DA and I must meet he's never abandon me. It's not like any symmetry I've been into the pool is actually Hamas grave this is how people are very. Side by side very place each other often one on top of the other men wants the coffins will be made inside they just place these. Blue planks over the top to make it seem like very individual plots for a place that people can come to pray. Just give you a sense of scale of death an ounce. Just outside the city and other indigenous group this morning. We can't donate a coma he's just 33 years old he's now the chief to some 5000 people in a community on the outskirts of amounts. And also how you musician is my father was sent by two our god bless you and he was able to unite all our people. So I'm very proud to follow this legacy. He's now chief because his father co coma. Was killed by corona virus trying to protect his people. Auto located amid profit book and in that there were some people at the beginning of health Bill Clinton and my father told them all stay here while he went to get out just get but he got infected and he died most cited desperation. Reminds the government doesn't do anything for us they despise us they treat us like our cash. He may be even chief her emotions on room. From what you've told me it sounds like he wasn't on two sacrificed himself for his community. We must be very proud. My father told me son to make the government listen to these people to stop them calling us criminals are invaders. At one point you must sacrifice your life and I'm okay what happens to me. So we have to keep our heads up and have pride in who we are. I told the manner movement house want the chief thinks the government. Do you think you've done enough to help the indigenous people yes who had this I'm doing my best simpler times. We tried to help did the whole time would have to boats. That news. Rule 600. To fifty can look units is that. But Jindal delivers good middle school and also. It nineteen medium and this highlighting. Motionless communities all over the world Brazil's and I think the spotlight has now been shown their conscience. Rocco on the re in a group an opponent is getting our results. And it's good news she's told she doesn't have corona virus doctor d'souza tells us that she must be canceled. Could beat its negative but the relief is visible. Some of the other villages have tested positive the challenge will be to make two patrons sprinting for. Results Karuna virus pandemic has from. Some of its major cities and now it's Britain's illnesses. Millions of people in these remote areas I mean now isn't helping. It's a smiling princess. Corona virus is moving much faster. Change seasonal gain in the Amazon.

