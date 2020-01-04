2 of Brazil's famous soccer stadiums to be converted to field hospitals

More
Sao Paulo's Pacaembu Stadium and Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium will be converted to treat coronavirus patients.
0:58 | 04/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 of Brazil's famous soccer stadiums to be converted to field hospitals
It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"Sao Paulo's Pacaembu Stadium and Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium will be converted to treat coronavirus patients.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69922381","title":"2 of Brazil's famous soccer stadiums to be converted to field hospitals","url":"/International/video/brazils-famous-soccer-stadiums-converted-field-hospitals-69922381"}