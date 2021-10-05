Transcript for The Breakdown: India faces breaking point in COVID crisis

Hello everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Terry Moran Diane some off this afternoon. India's Covert nineteen emergencies growing more dire by the day countries reporting more than 400000. New cases. Over 4000 deaths in just the last 24 hours alone Martinez on the ground. In New Delhi. With the latest from. Meanwhile Israel Hamas is claiming responsibility or as many as six rocket attacks on Jerusalem. So far there are no reports formed injuries or damage at least one of the rocket was intercepted by the nation's iron dome defense system. Tensions are the knights edged in the region Palestinians clashed with the police earlier in the day. Ideologues samarra mosque one of the holiest sites in Islam are gonna break down what it means and how Israel could respond in just a moment. Come back here at home president Biden is setting a sixty day deadline to roll out 350 billion dollars in funding to state local and tribal governments that would have been relegated him. In the aids pandemic relief package this is Biden pushing lawmakers to act on his plans and to invest trillions in a wide range of infrastructure projects when congress reconvenes this week we're gonna hear from. Transportation secretary Pete but a judge and why he says all this. It is critically important. And what we are going to start in India. The co big crisis there is at a breaking point and cases soar. The country's medical system is about to collapse the government is facing a backlash and officials are preparing for conditions. To get even worse ABC's Maggie really is in New Delhi. With the latest. Cage area they need here in India is still so desperate in New Delhi they are trying to control the outbreak there's a lockdown and placed in. Even seeded set up these roadblocks along some of the major highways they're trying to make sure that everyone without had a reason to be out what. Carried a good there's still plenty of cards it is it's nearly impossible to lock down a city of 22 million people there's no way that that many people can stay socially distant. Right now the numbers they just keep rising in the last 24 hours we've seen more than 400000. Cases more than 4000 dads and every expert agreed that those numbers are being drastically under counted most likely hit his five to ten times more than. And Jerry we we feel that on the ground nearly. Everyone in need and there had to cope with themselves or have a loved one who is in May need right now 801 hospital worker that we spoke what she told us that. And her major hospital 90% of the patients right now are cool but it. Patients with everyone wants to know how to fix this how to get out of the crisis over. Do you think that vaccines are the best way to get us out of this crisis had the moment this. The momentous. Vaccine probably did you feel I mean do not imagine that things got vaccinated did not say if your not. You mistaken judge in his youth bed listen editing your vote would not have. This is a serious situation that they are still dealing plant that given that so many people that assembly. Can't find heads at hospitals hospitals that turned them away saying that they don't of oxygen don't icu bed who don't have medical supplies. Many of those people. Trading on the having to go find clinics led by volunteers sometimes you've seen them just on the side of the road. Trying to get how regret one of those clinic that was just made in the house of worship and have makeshift hospital run entirely by volunteers and a young woman there was there with her mother. She told us that in the middle of the night air her mom was struggling to breathe her oxygen levels top she went to the hospital she was turned away there was just no room. Luckily she found this clinic she got her mom oxygen her mom was doing so much better but sadly for many it's too late in these clinics are just. So vital right now. But it Terry everyone says all the clinics. Our Mike Dillon of an urgent need this is not the long term solution we are vaccines and doctor county recently told ABC news of the key to ending this crisis here in India. Is vaccines getting vaccines in people's arms out of the only way we're gonna come out of this and the only way that the world. They're recover from this pandemic. Terry. Absolutely Maggie really from the nightmare scenario and New Delhi India thanks very much. We're good talk now for more on this crisis in India. With ABC news medical contributor in emergency physical Tuesday emergency physician doctor Jerry and sudden productions and it's good to see you thank you for being on this on this difficult topic. So it has gotten a giant population more than a billion people the city of New Delhi has 22 million people. All alone seems a perfect storm for pandemic so how can India get this Kobe crisis under control. That it would replace it so extremely difficult to social distancing. We'll turn it is so concerning to look at these images and hear these stories because you know I've been working with you and talking about the pandemic since the beginning of the pandemic as I work for the first half and your city. And now here in California and I'm seeing a lot of the same things I saw in New York during the height of that outbreak of cases. I think when I look at India we need to attack this problem from a couple of different angles number one prevention obviously supply supplies. As far as PPE and massive Stanley is as many families are living in multi generational homes which is increasing the risk of transmission the second is testing we need to be able to provide everyone with testing so that people noticed that his. And that obviously hospital capacity needs to be increased with makeshift hospital buildings that you can accommodate those who need simple treatments such as oxygen hole though it is so simple of course it is death is typical in these times you can get something as simple as oxygen. And then of course the most important thing that seems more from what we know vaccines are preventing hospitalizations. And deaths. And we need a vaccine is many people in a crisis such as this that we can get to end of this pandemic or sees me and this outbreak. And then step into the next phase which is basically. Stabilizing what is going on right now in India. It did really is alarming and terribly sad to look at. So there's any government anger growing in that country. Rightly that then government seemed frozen for weeks in the face of this in the face of its own epidemiology projecting that it was coming. In his prime minister facing criticism so what does the government need to do at this point to help get the situation under control. Resources and supplies that there are many stories that are coming out of India were basic treatment for basic clinical disease is becoming difficult and that is what defines the crisis. When the breakdown happens not only wool coat and nineteen become a problem. But other basic diseases that people are battling in their everyday experiences are becoming very difficult so I think the governing government should step in by providing these families with resources and supplies and of course hospitals with the resources so beautiful to treat patients. And it also needs to be collaboration with other nearby countries the United States with supplying vaccines and supplies that they can get through this this car. Crisis. They'll need support from around the world a World Health Organization. Has designated the India variant of the corona virus as being of global concern so. A lot of really at times a long way away we know it's a pandemic but really how concerned about this India variant. Do we need to be here in the US what do we know about vaccine efficacy against him. So right now the growing information showing that in any data is showing that the current vaccines that we're using here in the United States show effectiveness against these variants. The very end that India is currently suffering from is not something that's relatively new however is something that involves two different mutations that effective or been associated with two different surges once you're in California. And another in South Africa and salute from what we can see right now that information and am plus the information on the effectiveness at the effectiveness of our current vaccines. We don't have any reason to believe right now that we should be concerned but we have. To be cautious around especially since this is a global pandemic obviously and travel is inevitable so I'm predicting that soon will likely see that variance here in the United States. This makes vaccination all that much more important to doctor sent let's turn. Back to back home here the FDA expected to authorize the vaccine for children ages twelve to fifteen any day now. Where does the US stand the fight against Coleman nineteen what about younger kids like got like my younger back -- six and for what do what is the vaccine outlook for them. I think there will likely come in the future nobody will take time as you have probably know the amount of data and recent said he needed to be done in order to provide the information so that those who are twelve to fifteen can be included possibly in the emergency use authorization of the vaccines. Take significant amount of time I think what people may not realize is that when you're stepping even younger it's likely going to be more difficult to prove the Bolivia closing effectiveness is a given vaccines. Mainly because our children that age group are getting vaccinated from other diseases we have to make sure we do in recent appropriately while also mind the fact that those children are getting vaccinated from other common diseases that states should be and so I think it just simply as a matter of time. Hopefully my late summer we'll start to see more results than younger age group so that we can apply that to get as many people vaccinated just. Possible. And thankfully the disease is not as severe in or near severe for the younger ones a blessing in these. Dark times in pandemic doctor Daron Sutton as always thanks very much for being with us. Thank you. President Biden. He's rolling out billions in funds for state local and tribal governments as part of his Covert relief package he says the American rescue plan is just that a rescue plan. To get us out of the crisis in back contract but he says it's not nearly enough. And that that means congress needs to pass the American jobs plan is second chapter of his administration's program. To win the competition with China the rest the world how he describes a White House correspondent Karen Travers is joining us live. For more now Karen so aware exactly where there's money from the rescue plan being going then why did it why didn't need a presidential. Qaeda. Kick in the rear to get him going out there. Yeah it's really to announce that it's finally getting out the door this 350 billion dollars Terry. That was included in the one point nine trillion dollar co amid relief plan at the president signed into law back in mid march. So you're probably wondering why's it taking so long and sixty days to get this out to states are coming up against that deadline. So out it goes the money goes out to the states and local governments and tribal governments this big sticking point back during the negotiations of this legislation earlier this year because Republicans said it wasn't necessary that states were in that dire straits that they needed the money. Democrats insisted on it so 350 billion dollars we'll start flowing. Out across the country and it's good to long list of things a couple of them coded mitigation efforts. Hiring back public sector workers people who might have lost there jobs last year. In government or public sector jobs that because of the pandemic. The loss a good to providing government services. A for Frontline workers small business assistance and for education funding. Now I you know another thing too is going to be how you make sure that this money is going to what it's supposed to go for it isn't very big big challenge for the federal government. There's an effort to treasury and dead kind watchdog it through the Biden White House to make sure the money. Is being used appropriately but Terry that is a a lot of money 350. Billion with a B dollars. And there's more coming of president Biden has his way out of that really is a question right now in Washington is navy's. Presence had a busy week of meetings ahead to negotiate this two trillion dollar. Additional monies infrastructure. And jobs bill what are you watching for as these negotiations go forward. That we are going to be reading the tea leaves over a series of meetings for the next couple of days the president today is sitting down with senator Tom Carper of Delaware his home state a very close ally of his. And senator Joseph mansion of West Virginia Democrat who is. So critical and rub voting senator right now in the middle of all of these debates about how large packages should be how much bipartisanship there should be paying close attention to see where Joseph mansion thinks about all of this and whether or not. I Democrats can even do this alone without Republican support or the president will be forced to go that bipartisan group. On Wednesday Terry I'll be there the White House says the pool reporter when the president sits down for the first time with congressional leaders from both parties so we'll speaker Nancy Pelosi. Chuck Schumer Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell of first time all five of them and the vice president will be in the same room together. Infrastructure is on the agenda and then Thursday another big meeting with senate Republicans. To talk about infrastructure. And Terry adding to thing we're all looking for is you know for now of the White House is saying 2.3 trillion dollars we weren't paid for with increases to the corporate tax rate. And they need to meet us somewhere in the net on the Republicans are saying that number is too high they don't like how it's going to be paid for. But they're starting at least some little clues that perhaps Mitch McConnell might be coming up from. The number that Republicans have thrown out there but it is nowhere near close to what the White House would like to say. Lot of work to be Jenny given a good grilling when you're in there and there's I know you and I know you will so all this comes after Friday's really disappointing jobs report. President Biden says were moving in the right direction and some months ago and exceed expectations others fall short. Even talking to people around the country about this. What are you hearing. The question over two days now of doing conversations with anchors on ABC radio stations across the country. Is that what happened and why was that projection from the economist one million jobs last month how it is also a short 266000. Job cuts being big miss. And what should we say about in the next month's projection how confident should we be. The other main thing is why are people not going back to working I think a lot of people are hearing in their local towns and communities and small businesses are having a hard time getting people to take jobs. And if all these jobs are out there why are there still so many people out of work and in the big criticism right now that the administration is getting is that. 300 dollars in weekly unemployment benefits that were part of that coded plan signed into law two months ago. That this is a disincentive for Americans to not look for a job to stay at home as Republicans have been saying keep collecting that 300 dollars a week of additional benefits. The White House Terry has pushed back very strongly last week Treasury Secretary today the president saying they just don't see any evidence that is that that's what's happening. And it is much more complicated than that yes people are getting extra help that they were not getting a couple months ago. But you also have to factor in as the president said today. The concerns about health that when these numbers were crunch did the vaccination numbers were very different than they are today. And also child care and that it's is still too volatile for so many Americans right now I'm kids aren't in school whether in hybrid school. They can't get back into the workforce in the White House says it's just not as simple as you're getting a checks to you don't wanna work. And maybe there with the wages could be harder entice people back to work that's what a lot of people saying as well Karen Travers as always at the White House. Thanks very much thanks. Well now we are gonna turn to really one of the biggest battles facing the country it's a battle over voting rights to fundamental rights. To vote in this country Tamar the US senate. Gets a step closer to a federal law that is aimed at a national standard protecting americans' right to vote to commit he'll be making changes. To that for the people act that's a sweeping election overhaul bill pushed by Democrats. The senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is fighting fiercely against it. The congressional showdown comes as restrictive state laws being pushed by Republicans around the country in the name of election integrity who it'd be joined now. To talk to Sylvia Albert she's a director of voting and elections at common cost its group advocating for that federal elections laws Sylvia. Nice to have you thanks for being with us. So let's take a look at what's just happened Georgia and Florida have already passed these restrictive laws that. That limited voting guide to the amount of voted time from people have to vote before the election and other things. And I understand they're going to be fought in court Texas and Arizona getting close to fasten your own laws you work with common cause state offices. What's being done on the ground to make sure that if these laws take cold. People still be able to vote. Well all of our crews on the ground believed that every eligible American should have the freedom to vote that's how we determine our future. And Internet based. But restricted to building. Were he were to help people overcome those barriers. Obviously our first. Our goal is she knew. How do you glove pulled back I ignited a Big Apple Bennett new will be doing what we can individually with every voter. She would asserted their right to vote is protected. Right so it is there. A different strategy and higher handling this and in specific localities where there is now I ask is is clearly. The battle at the ballot box right now is now between candidates are between ideas it's between it's about access right now is now. There absolutely is. You know community is different. So the strategies around punch here going to be different. And the idea that you're not a genre we democratic. I'm in this year of Brett. Voter I really varies across the country you know there are. Republican lest they would have automatic neuter registration generic democratic led ST that half don't. No excuse absentee voting so those picks are different and it really involved. Canadian grassroots. Of people in key issues and couldn't talk to their legislatures and election officials and say to them a we want the raids best. Cecily will what's federal government role here a lot of Republicans and conservatives here about a federal election law. In an area that generally has been left to the states. How do you explain it to people who who don't know much about him I didn't be skeptical about it. Sure while important. People would create national. There is no Korea's. But you're right to vote should be depending on your zip code and that really is where we are right now. You can vote absentee if you live in California but not if you live in tax. There's no reason for that to be admitted. No problem with the federal government creating national standard. Of right back to which was passed in nineteen it. I'm 68. Bart TV. It critic national standards. So getting that were necessary to play based on the system but existed in baton. What we are staying in that those national standards need to be updated her black with different variety of ways to boats. And the different variety. Last year is that. Any have to RD pass to crop country. I did my and the old and they always hold taxes and literacy tests applied. On fairly and these days in today the argument goes it's about. And these other issues so we'll see how this battle go Sylvia Albert of common cause. Thanks for helping John stopping us understand. So militants in Gaza fired rockets toward Jerusalem today following a police raided one of islam's holiest sites what we come back. The growing violence in Israel and the response from the White House this afternoon. Welcome back. Welcome back to the breakdown tensions continue to flare in the Middle East after Hamas claimed responsibility for firing rockets into Israel after clashes. At a sacred site in Jerusalem. Blast set off an air raid sirens near the holy city but there appears to be no damage or injuries that we know of at this moment earlier today. White house press are pressing their Jen Saki said the US has quote. Serious concerns about the situation I'm quoting the president Biden is being quote kept abreast and watching closely as well. Well for more on what's happening let's bring in. A procedure Donna Miller who's on the ground in Jerusalem covering the very latest turn on. Thanks for being with us and it confers just tell don't know what is sure what does. Fueling this anger this new. Uprising. Among Hamas and other Palestinian groups right now. Such a great question Harry because it really. It's so many factors but a build up. Over the last number of weeks. The legal action beginning of Ramadan a month ago. You know I made the decision to put up barriers blocking. These iconic figure that the Damascus Gate in the old treaty wanna look. Popular cliche. Remodeled and hang out over the holiday I think that it was for security reasons it was partly explains. Explained and there are few weeks I'm truly past. Then there was the very controversial court eviction. That main source on Arab residents and then in a neighborhood in East Jerusalem to leave their homes after decades. They will move out of buildings and possibly Israeli Jew who moved and heart that plate and keep the Supreme Court. A lot to weigh in on but it may be Palestinian Gailey were being kick outlook. These hurtful to the court what they want credit future capital. From the Palestinian elections. Were canceled recently. Don't think we're told by the precedent. The PA about being president. Let him and because Israel would not like I'm housing is built in East Jerusalem. Now that was largely a pretax. That it came to pop in the street of the growing power not that might win the big. Normally finger on the street boiling over into the clashes that we a gala for mom. And bad one of the holiest sites in Islam soldier Donna we rarely see a tax in this city of Jerusalem. Itself. Is this a major escalation. It is a major escalation Terry I think it's been about fifty years since we've heard sirens in Jerusalem. I heard them in my whole language the explosions afterward. You know the fact that this develop holy city of one issue the other. There are so many Palestinians and Arabs living here usually you don't have not had you. An intern and then you Netanya home didn't. You know red line that would crime that he's promising and Gerry Ford corporate aren't working cattle ready which air strike in Gaza Strip. Wu will be watching that closely. And we thank you and they have stay safe out there Jordan on the UN your family. Thank Eric. All right great for Jerusalem will back here in the US. The Biden administration's hoping to build enough support to pass. The president infrastructure planning congresses we've been talking about but to do that there highlighting some of the project that would stand to benefit so ABC's transportation correspondent you don't need says. Caught up with the secretary of transportation being put a judge and he got a firsthand look. This is one of America's. Busiest rivers in Pittsburgh. And were audit to meet with transportation secretary Pete blue did you first hear he's here to see the aging river systems that freight workers rely on. And if one of these systems fails what could happen here the impact could be catastrophic on the local economy so did the impact on jobs impact on economic well being. That's mentions things like the effect on traffic. Could team enormous. Pennsylvania ranks second in the country for structurally deficient bridges look closely at this one there's netting to catch any falling pieces. At another bridge nearby chunks were falling on a playground. These bridges for example unlocked and economic opportunity over the course of the last century but. They're the same bridges they're a hundred years old and we're relying on infrastructure from the last century. The secretary is pitching the president's 2.3 trillion dollar infrastructure plan Republicans have criticized it for being too broad. Pushing back against large expenses went to 400 billion dollars to expand elderly care. Will the administration budget it has to there's. You know certain projects are not considered classic infrastructure we'll look this is a negotiation and of course who want to hear other ideas but what's not an option is to do nothing. So many administrations come and and they say we want to focus on infrastructure. But it doesn't really end of going anywhere what makes it different this time. So I think the difference this time is that the public is ready for a few patients were at hand the so are members of congress and the president. Had a talk a lot about jobs and this creating jobs Winwood BC news. School part of this is about supporting and sustaining jobs that exist right now so some in some of these jobs are around us today. We're gonna create more of them independent analysts say millions of jobs can be created with a plan like this. And what's important is you know the majority of these are jobs that don't require a college degree one of the questions I always hear is. And how do you. So what is really important thing to understand about this bill is that it's fully paid for the president's vision doesn't add to the deficit all in got to do. This S corporations to pay their fair share senate tax rate that's not how I flew lower than it's been for most of my lifetime but. Enough to get the job done. As congress debates what should be in that bill. We ask secretary booted judge about the newest and hand fastest form of transportation for civilians space travel. Just this week just days of company blue origin. Announced it would be the first to launch a civilian from US soil in July looked. 2020s may prove to be an extraordinary decade for State's tourism and I think it's of interest not just for. They're the lucky few who grew right now can afford to be among the first to do it but. Not because of the jobs have been created in the industries that it can support now. For us department harming concerning his sixty we just want to make sure he's 66. Four of those who are directly involved and communities around where there's a launch or landing for a test your pretty daring god help. Would you be willing to go up there and given the opportunity either the heartbeat but I don't think it's quite compatible with our family budget at the moment different methods of little much. She had this pretty pricey right now. Meanwhile the secretary tells us that he and the president we'll keep meeting with both Republicans and Democrats in congress to help find common ground. GO but he says ABC news Fort Lee new jurors. And our thanks to give beneath his for that report that does it for us here on the breakdown today thanks for joining us I'm Terry Moran organs you back here tomorrow at 3 PM eastern. I have a great day and.

