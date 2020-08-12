The Breakdown – President-elect Joe Biden presents his health team

Plus, senior army officers are fired after an investigation at Fort Hood and how women are being disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
25:58 | 12/08/20

Transcript for The Breakdown – President-elect Joe Biden presents his health team

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"duration":"25:58","description":"Plus, senior army officers are fired after an investigation at Fort Hood and how women are being disproportionately affected by the pandemic. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74613944","title":"The Breakdown – President-elect Joe Biden presents his health team","url":"/International/video/breakdown-president-elect-joe-biden-presents-health-team-74613944"}