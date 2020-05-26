British man challenged to build the world’s fastest wheelbarrow

The “Barrow of Speed” was built by Kevin Nicks on zero budget and can go 40 miles an hour.
Can these very different times come. I thought trying to do something to help the people that are really struggling Anaheim something new in my own blank so I set myself a challenge. At their old type machine and zeroed budget because some paper money is tied. Card sales the Barrow stay eat.

