Transcript for British police to interview Anne Sacoolas in the US

A new twist in the diplomatic wrangling between Britain and the US and the family heart break at the center of the tool. I'm sick and has the woman suspected of killing British teen Harry Dunne an fatal rail accident in August once regional British police interview in cousin. The suspect wants to be personally interviewed by officers from Northamptonshire police in order for them to see her. On the devastation of this is also close to until family. It comes off to the foreign secretary revealed Monday that the US embassy gave the government a bonds' nexus of sick of this its plans to leave the UK. And head back to beauty last. The FCA was informed by the US embassy. They would not quite community. And sickness left the UK added this summer on the diplomatic community off to the crash. Since then those coming has petitioned the had to pretend to be UK onset for her broad enough son's death. Even traveling to the White House to meet with the president last week there was very sad. To be honest you lost and they'd lost his son today the sunny reacting to the news that British police would travel to the US to meet us economist saying they web perplexed. Harry's mother telling the BBC. It's just flew C one cover up front 01 Y auction are not I'm. We just think we'll be getting street power and authority are the main road. The founding of Harry Donald says said that I'm there was growing at about how this case has been handled by the authorities. I've been mixed messages from different departments as far as they understood at the investigation was complete and the file handed to the courts to decide on extradition. This latest news means that Iran says we'll have to wait. Julian I filed an ABC news London.

