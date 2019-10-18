-
Now Playing: Homeless subway singer on her way to a record deal
-
Now Playing: Bystanders help rescue woman who fell onto subway tracks
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Oct. 17, 2019
-
Now Playing: Turkey agrees to 120-hour cease fire in Syria
-
Now Playing: Trump’s Doral resort to host G-7 summit
-
Now Playing: Teachers strike, Brexit handshake, accused Nazi: World in Photos, Oct. 17, 2019
-
Now Playing: Man detained in case of family hidden for 9 years
-
Now Playing: UK and EU agree to Brexit deal, PM says
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan open up in 'Harry & Meghan: An African Journey'
-
Now Playing: Effects of conflict on families and children in Syria
-
Now Playing: Vice president, secretary of state arrive in Turkey
-
Now Playing: US Ambassador to the EU testifying on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Top Democrats walk out of meeting with Trump on Syria
-
Now Playing: Yellow organism known as the ‘blob’ gets exhibit at Paris zoo
-
Now Playing: Duchess Kate makes big speech during Pakistan trip
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
-
Now Playing: Pence arrives in Turkey to try to broker cease-fire
-
Now Playing: US ambassador to EU to testify in impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: Pelosi walks out of meeting with Trump
-
Now Playing: London commuters scuffle with climate activists