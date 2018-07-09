-
Now Playing: 'Candytopia,' social media execs in DC, India gay rights: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Eagle hunters at the Nomad Games and Brazil's museum destroyed: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: This couple is traveling the world for free using 2 million banked airline miles
-
Now Playing: California fire, John McCain funeral, gay rights in India: The Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: North Korea commemorates 70th birthday
-
Now Playing: Everyday life in North Korea
-
Now Playing: How an ABC News reporter became Thailand's 'Mr. Pineapple'
-
Now Playing: Justice Department charges NK operative with cybercrimes
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle steps out for date night with Prince Harry
-
Now Playing: Video shows stabbing of Brazil presidential candidate at rally
-
Now Playing: Mom, 3-year-old attacked by giraffe
-
Now Playing: Presidential candidate in Brazil brutally stabbed at campaign event
-
Now Playing: India decriminalizes homosexual acts in landmark verdict
-
Now Playing: Rescues underway after 6.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Japan
-
Now Playing: Coffee giant Starbucks opening in Italy, the home of espresso
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un says he still trusts Donald Trump
-
Now Playing: 2 Russians suspected in poisoning of ex-spy, daughter
-
Now Playing: Argentina faces financial collapse
-
Now Playing: British investigators reveal 2 prime suspects in spy's poisoning