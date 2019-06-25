Transcript for 'Call Me They' founder talks working to make non-binary, trans stories visible

As you know we've been covering pride all month and this is pride week it's a week of celebrations. For Raines and reflection and education. And we're highlighting people who are making a real difference in the LG BTQ community so I'm Joseph lined by a C do allow the founder of call me may. A FaceBook page that draws attention to transgender and non by Mary issues so a see what's going on I wanna Elena asking what prompted you. Start this work. Absolutely well first off thank you for having me can really and that this work really started out of a place of wanting to speak out. For march alliance communities underrepresented communities particularly as it transgender or non by an area person myself. As well as the Filipino American person and person of color under this administration. And we have been hearing a lot of negative things hurtful discriminatory things and I wanted to be a voice and to highlight places that were being repressed and not heard. And that's how call me they came to be. Absolutely so. It's a FaceBook page what has the response been because you have like 101000 followers on the stage so pretty and you pretty incredible. Thirst bonds has been amazing it started. Around the time of trumps inn on duration. On her essay on at the start that cajun response. All of the news stories going on. And since then it's just skyrocketed. And it's given me opportunities that I never thought I would have. To be able to speak at schools and colleges across the country to give training at some of the biggest businesses in the US and it's overwhelmingly been so positive and I connected to people not just across the US but across the world. What's the main thing that you want people to know like he started coming they what do you want people to to extract from it. I want people to note that not buying hairy people exists. Scent on my hearing people are people who need to an unidentified strictly as male or female. Like myself. And I think fat I come across some people picking up their can only be two genders there can only being violent he now. But we exists and tenders be on the gender pioneer may have existed from the beginning of time. If you look at indigenous folks to experience you may have heard that term. Those kinds of genders have existed across the world. Today it's really exciting. Pew Research Center print outs a studied that sent that 13 of tens he knows and on pioneering personal and sent that visibility continues to grow and I hopes that the one of the many voices representing this community. And you are good boys because AC was also named one of in NYC prides. Community he rose and will be in the parade on June 30 which we will be covering so I really appreciate you for joining us this is fantastic. Skies more pride coverage as I said June 30. Coverage begins at 11 AM a four right here on ABC news lives a check that out.

