-
Now Playing: Take it from me': Proud LGBTQ celebs share their most empowering advice
-
Now Playing: Pride Week celebrations across the globe reach major milestones
-
Now Playing: Gymnastics, fireworks, Pride march: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Michael Jackson tribute, rocket launch: The World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Iran slams new U.S. sanctions, says road to diplomacy closed
-
Now Playing: 'Call Me They' founder talks working to make non-binary, trans stories visible
-
Now Playing: Wakeboarder masterfully weaves through Bangkok waterways
-
Now Playing: Endangered black rhinos relocated to Rwanda
-
Now Playing: Duchess Kate's brother describes 'crippling' depression
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: American sentenced to 12 years in Vietnam
-
Now Playing: Woman left on plane describes the 'nightmare'
-
Now Playing: US women squeak out win over Spain
-
Now Playing: Tour bus full of cruise ship passengers flips over
-
Now Playing: Iran calls US sanctions 'outrageous and idiotic'
-
Now Playing: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup
-
Now Playing: World War II veteran reunites with French love 75 years after meeting
-
Now Playing: US women's soccer team survives tough challenge from Spain, 2-1
-
Now Playing: US moving hundreds of migrant children from facility amid outrage
-
Now Playing: At least 26 injured after tour bus in the Bahamas flips over
-
Now Playing: Trump announces new sanctions against Iran, its supreme leader