Capturing Mariupol is ‘symbolic’ to Russia: Military analyst

ABC News’ Phil Lipof speaks with ABC News contributor Col. Steve Ganyard about the symbolism behind Russia’s efforts to take Mariupol, and what it could mean for Monday’s “Victory Day” in Russia.

