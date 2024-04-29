Cease-fire and hostage talks underway in Cairo

ABC News national security and defense analyst Mick Mulroy and ABC News contributor and former hostage negotiator Brad Garrett analyze the progress of cease-fire talks in Cairo.

April 29, 2024

