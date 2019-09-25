Chef sues Michelin reportedly over souffle review

More
The Michelin guide stripped Marc Veyrat's restaurant of its three-star rating.
0:27 | 09/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chef sues Michelin reportedly over souffle review
Speaking. France this French chef is suing. Michelin guide because they claim that he's using cheddar cheese in his new way and he's like. Benefit. Know you have heard I don't know that city the way lot of chatter. I am pinch you know. There.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"The Michelin guide stripped Marc Veyrat's restaurant of its three-star rating.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65851459","title":"Chef sues Michelin reportedly over souffle review","url":"/International/video/chef-sues-michelin-reportedly-souffle-review-65851459"}