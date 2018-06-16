Children watching the World Cup celebrate after goal

More
Young fans celebrate after Uruguay scores game-winning goal.
0:53 | 06/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Children watching the World Cup celebrate after goal
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55946533,"title":"Children watching the World Cup celebrate after goal","duration":"0:53","description":"Young fans celebrate after Uruguay scores game-winning goal.","url":"/International/video/children-watching-world-cup-celebrate-goal-55946533","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.