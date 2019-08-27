Chinese military conducts drills for Hong Kong protest intervention

More
The People's Armed Police is role-playing possible confrontations inside the Shenzhen Bay Sports Complex across the bay from Hong Kong.
1:12 | 08/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chinese military conducts drills for Hong Kong protest intervention
Okay. Okay. Okay. Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:12","description":"The People's Armed Police is role-playing possible confrontations inside the Shenzhen Bay Sports Complex across the bay from Hong Kong.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65220436","title":"Chinese military conducts drills for Hong Kong protest intervention","url":"/International/video/chinese-military-conducts-drills-hong-kong-protest-intervention-65220436"}