Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow

This comes as an arrest warrant was issued for Putin by the International Criminal Court for war crimes, including the alleged abductions of Ukrainian children to Russia.

March 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live