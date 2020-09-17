Transcript for New clue in the near-fatal poisoning of Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny

Heard a Russian hours spokesperson for opposition leader alexion of Olney says his team found traces of a knot atop nerve agent on it and deep water bottle. That was in his hotel room so they now believe he was poisoned there and not at the airport as they previously thought. A video posted to answer Graham shows the team searching the hotel room wearing gloves and carefully putting water bottles and bags. The bombing spokeswoman says his team believed Russian leaders would deny he'd been poise and until the team took steps to try to preserve evidence immediately ABC news foreign correspondent Maggie really joins me now with more on this. Magaw this story just continues to twist and turn how significant is this the whole water bottle thing to the overall investigation. Daniel write a story to. Keeps changing and like you mentioned this allegation now completely changes the time lining claims that this poisoning happened. While he was still in Russia well before he ever even left for the airport that we should know Diane that right now it's still just nibble on the east team that's making these. Allegation but they say that as soon as being her he was sick on that plane they rushed back to the hotel room to start collecting everything in that room because they feared what would happen if Russian authorities got control. Over that evidence they say they then send those water bottles to a third party who confirmed they contained nova chopped our team spoke with the chemical weapons specialist who says. No shock is incredibly poisonous normally it's given through this gain or just inhaled and that it only takes tiny tiny amounts to be lethal. Diane the experts said that if not colony had ingested it he probably would be dead right now. Well and how is his recovery going in alas these they were celebrating that he could finally breathe on his own at least for a little while. Yeah exactly and meg considering how toxic this poison is double only doing much much better than expected you mention that photo earlier this week he shared. Really more than unbelievable picture of himself sitting up in his hospital bed surrounded by his family kits are caption that post I still can hardly do anything about yesterday I could breathe the whole day on my own completely. On my own no external help not even a simple ventilator in my throat. He goes I liked it a lot a surprising process that is under appreciated by many. I highly recommend kids seems almost seriously damned that you lavish shows his personality which is a big deal in thinking we're talking about potential a permanent brain damage asking could ever wake up from that coma so him making a joke it's actually pretty incredible it is I mean it's it's CMO wake I'm sure of for his family and his friends is huge and then to hear him cracking jokes shows OK his spirit is still intact. As well Maggie got to ask how's Russia responding to all of this. Sort of has changed predicted all along Diane Russia continues to deny any involvement but what's really interesting I thought and was like chemical weapons expert that we spoke with said double symptoms are not typical of a normal know which are poisoning he says they're still learning so much about this poison each and that perhaps the dosage the animal they got wasn't actually meant to kill him. It was just meant to send a message. Now day and this is just a speculation we're still waiting to learn more but certainly there. He's a lot more to this story and that's for sure Maggie really in London we know you'll bring it to us as it develops thank you.

