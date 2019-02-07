Coastguard rescues fisherman who fell from a cliff in Cornwall

More
The man was transported to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.
1:11 | 07/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coastguard rescues fisherman who fell from a cliff in Cornwall
I know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:11","description":"The man was transported to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64094601","title":"Coastguard rescues fisherman who fell from a cliff in Cornwall","url":"/International/video/coastguard-rescues-fisherman-fell-cliff-cornwall-64094601"}