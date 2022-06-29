‘We have to be very concerned’ about China military threat: Taiwan foreign minister

ABC News’ Bob Woodruff spoke with Taiwan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Wu about the threat posed by China amid escalating tensions in the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island.

