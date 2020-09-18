-
Now Playing: Bears wrestle in the road and hold up traffic
-
Now Playing: Deputies help bear cubs escape dumpster
-
Now Playing: Australian safari staff scare tourists with crocodile prank
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Russia calls new evidence in alleged Navalny poisoning ‘absurd’
-
Now Playing: Justice for Breonna Taylor, wildfires, 9/11 memorialized: The Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Pet parents reunite with their fur babies after massive explosion separated them
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, September 17, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Sept. 17, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: COVID-19 cases growing again worldwide
-
Now Playing: New video released of Alexei Navalny's hotel room as colleagues gather evidence
-
Now Playing: Man flies through sea arch using jet suit
-
Now Playing: Flying car hovers over Istanbul
-
Now Playing: Netflix's 'Cuties' accused of inappropriateness
-
Now Playing: Smoke covers US, India battles COVID-19, saving koalas: World in Photos, Sept. 17
-
Now Playing: Penguins enjoy playtime at aquarium in Australia
-
Now Playing: New clue in the near-fatal poisoning of Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, September 16, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Sept. 16, 2020
-
Now Playing: Diver breaks world record for free diving