Conservation officers capture and free bear into wild

More
A grizzly bear roaming around a residential area in British Columbia was secured and released into the wild by conservation officers.
0:41 | 09/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Conservation officers capture and free bear into wild
Program. Yeah. And oh. Are. There. Yet. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"A grizzly bear roaming around a residential area in British Columbia was secured and released into the wild by conservation officers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73105171","title":"Conservation officers capture and free bear into wild","url":"/International/video/conservation-officers-capture-free-bear-wild-73105171"}