Crash landing for seabird

More
Livestream cameras at a nature reserve in New Zealand capture the moment a Royal Albatross faceplants while attempting to land.
0:42 | 03/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Crash landing for seabird
Do. Yeah. Oh. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"Livestream cameras at a nature reserve in New Zealand capture the moment a Royal Albatross faceplants while attempting to land. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76366289","title":"Crash landing for seabird","url":"/International/video/crash-landing-76366289"}