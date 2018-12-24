Cruise ship rescues fishermen stranded at sea for 20 days

The two fishermen from Costa Rica arrived in Jamaica after being picked up by Royal Caribbean's Empress of the Seas cruise ship.
0:29 | 12/24/18

Well some good news for two groceries and Costa Rican fishermen who are safe after being a drifted senior Lee a month. They were rescued by a passing cruise ship but only because of bad weather the empress of the seas had changed its route to avoid storm. Or Royal Caribbean chief meteorologist treated pictures of the rescue the men were taken aboard the ship. As its passengers applaud it. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

